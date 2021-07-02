Watch Live: Remembering the victims of the Kleen Energy explosion 11 years ago

Authorities said crews were using natural gas at a high pressure to clean out pipes and something sparked an explosion.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz will deliver remarks during a virtual ceremony to mark the 11th anniversary of the Kleen Energy Plant Explosion, where six lives lost in the Feb. 7, 2010 explosion and several more were injured.

The explosion occurred during construction of the plant. Authorities said crews were using natural gas at a high pressure to clean out pipes and something sparked an explosion. The state later banned the "gas blow" practice.

Workers and lawmakers agreed they will continue to try to make workplace safety a priority in the wake of the tragedy.