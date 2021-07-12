Dominguez withdraws nomination for New Haven police chief, set to retire from the force

The decision comes after the New Haven Board of Alders rejected her nomination to the permanent job.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven’s acting police chief has withdrawn her nomination to be permanent chief after she was denied the top job earlier this week.

Renee Dominguez, who has served as acting police chief since March and was Mayor Justin Elicker’s choice for the position, said she also plans to retire from the force.

The news comes just days after the city’s Board of Alders rejected Elicker’s nomination via a voice vote. The board said they wanted to open up the police chief search nationwide and select a more diverse candidate.

Elicker released a statement regarding the decision, saying it is his goal to have a new police chief by early spring, 2022. He said also that he has asked Dominguez to stay in her acting role until the process is complete.

“I’m incredibly thankful for Chief Dominguez’ interest in the position of permanent Police Chief and participation in the confirmation process," said Elicker. "The Chief approached the confirmation process with dignity, positivity and integrity - engaging the alders and responding to questions asked.

Chief Dominguez has been a strong leader over these recent months while she has served as Acting Chief and shown her commitment to the City of New Haven over her nearly twenty years of service to our city. She has been a champion of important initiatives, such as rebuilding the Police Department and doing so in a way that recognizes our city’s diversity as well as working to launch the community crisis response team. The City of New Haven is truly richer for her service.”

Dominguez, who would have been the city’s first female police chief, said earlier this week that she remained hopeful and had planned to show the Board of Alders her plans for the city, including a diversity plan for the department and the stargate to reduce crime.

Dominguez began policing at the age of 21 and was the second woman acting police chief in New Haven. She's an 18-year veteran of the New Haven police department and prior to her becoming acting police chief, was assistant chief for a year and a half.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.