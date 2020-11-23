U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney tests positive for COVID-19

Courtney issued a statement:



“Last week, I learned that I was inadvertently exposed to someone who would later test positive for COVID-19, although they weren’t aware of their positive status at the time,” said Courtney. “Upon learning of that initial exposure, I immediately began following the strict isolation guidelines laid out by the CDC and by my doctor while I waited to get a coronavirus test. After my first test came back negative, I continued to isolate but began to experience mild symptoms. I got another test and, this evening I was notified that the second test came back positive. I’ve got a lot of confidence in my treating doctor and in my team—our work for eastern Connecticut will continue as always, and I’ll keep performing my duties in a safe, remote fashion while isolated at my home.



“This experience reinforces my strong belief that right now, we need to be doing our part to help our communities by listening to the experts at the CDC—we’ve got to remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, and the basic essentials like washing our hands frequently. There are folks in eastern Connecticut working hard every day to help our region through this pandemic, and following the CDC’s guidelines is the best way we can support their efforts here on the ground.”