Rep. Rosa DeLauro elected Chair of the House Appropriations Committee

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The House Democratic Caucus elected Rep. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) to serve as the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee in the 117th Congress.

According to DeLauro's office, the caucus overwhelmingly voted for her.

In response to their vote, DeLauro issued this statement:

“Serving in this role will be one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am eager to get to work and responsibly fund our government in a way that meets the needs of this moment. Thank you to my colleagues who have given me this opportunity to serve and to all of my supporters who believe in me and what this institution can achieve for the American people. It is a unique time. We are in the middle of a health and economic crisis that must be addressed, communities of color face systemic racism, and we welcome a President with a mandate for change, yet we may still face gridlock. As House Appropriations Chair, I am prepared to deliver the boldest progress possible for Connecticut and families across the country in the next Congress. Each Member of Congress represents vastly different districts which each face unique challenges, we are united by our desire to stop the spread of this pandemic, create economic recovery, deliver results for the hardworking families struggling across the country, and address the systemic racial inequities to make America more just and equal. Together is the only way forward. With President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and in partnership with our Democratic and Republican colleagues, we will reach the light at the end of this tunnel and implement changes that move communities and families forward.”

Rep. Nita M. Lowey, currently serving as the House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman issued a statement Thursday congratulating DeLauro.

Lowey says she knows the committee and what it controls are in good hands with the congresswoman from Connecticut.

“Representative DeLauro has been a legislative partner of mine for three decades. She has been a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable people in our nation and has always been an inspiration to me. As the Chair of the Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee this Congress, she has been integral to our Committee’s success in delivering for the people. More importantly, Rosa has been one of my closest friends for my entire tenure in Congress. I treasure the memories we have made together, particularly our work with Speaker Pelosi to elevate issues of special importance to women and families that earned us the sobriquet DeLoSi...I look forward to watching her fight for Democratic values and American priorities in the years to come.”

Rep. Rosa DeLauro fended off an aggressive challenge in November by political newcomer Margaret Streicker to secure her seat in congress for a 16th term.

DeLauro has represented the 3rd District since 1991 and is the longest-serving member of Connecticut’s congressional delegation.

Connecticut leaders also reacted to the selection of Representative Rosa DeLauro to serve as chair.

Gov. Lamont released the following statement:

“Representative DeLauro has always been a fighter in Congress on behalf of all the residents of Connecticut. I am thrilled to see that her colleagues in Congress saw that same determination and selected her as chair of the House Appropriations Committee. Working families across the country will have a true champion ensuring that their voices are heard over the special interests, and that they have a seat at the table as we all work together with President-elect Biden and his administration to build back better from this pandemic. We are incredibly proud to have Representative DeLauro representing her constituents and our state in this vitally important role.”

Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) released the following statement:

“I extend my congratulations to Rosa on this outstanding accomplishment. This is a historic first for Connecticut. Not since Jonathan Trumbull was elected Speaker of the House has Connecticut held such an important position in the United States Congress. Rosa is the first member of Connecticut to be Chair of the Appropriations Committee. With Rosa DeLauro now Chair of the Appropriations Committee, Richard Neal of Springfield, Massachusetts Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and Jim McGovern of Massachusetts Chair of the Rules Committee, New England is now the most influential region in the country.

“Rosa’s dedication and persistence in always fighting for the people of Connecticut and the least among us across this great nation is unparalleled. She was recognized and rewarded by her peers with an overwhelming election. Rosa will be a critical player working with the Biden Administration and bringing us through this COVID pandemic, and putting the country back to work. It is an honor to serve alongside of her and see the faith that her colleagues have in bestowing this Chairmanship in her very capable hands. Congratulations Rosa, you’ve made us all very proud!”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statement: