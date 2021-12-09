Rep. Tony D’Amelio steps down from CT House of Representatives

D’Amelio was first elected in January 1996. He said he is retiring from the legislature to spend more time with family and put more focus on his restaurant.

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Rep. Tony D’Amelio (R-71) is resigning from the legislature after nearly 25 years of service, he announced this week.

D’Amelio was first elected in January 1996. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill received his resignation on Thursday and confirmed it will be effective December 31.

“To serve my friends and neighbors in the legislature has been an incredibly humbling experience and I’m grateful the people of the Waterbury and Middlebury placed their trust in and supported me for so many years,” D’Amelio said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, it has been my honor.”

D’Amelio shared that he chose to retire at the end of this year to spend more time with family and put more focus on his restaurant in Waterbury.

He noted that his restaurant, Verdi at Western Hills, was among the many small businesses in Connecticut that were strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent labor shortage.

The remote nature of last year’s legislative session also allowed him to reexamine and focus his priorities and he never seriously considered retirement until now, he said.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora said D’Amelio has embodied the best attributes of a state legislator, quietly focusing his energy on helping his constituents navigate the complexities of government as they work through questions or problems affecting their lives.

"That dedication to people in his district has not only earned him accolades at home, but also respect from his colleagues in Hartford who rightly view Tony as someone who walks the walk," Candelora added. "He's been a leader within our caucus, particularly for those who are new to what can be an overwhelming job, and his departure will be a big loss for our team and the communities he serves.

D’Amelio is one of the longest-serving members of the House Republican Caucus, according to officials. During his tenure, he has served as a mentor to freshman legislators and currently as a Senior House Republican Caucus Whip.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ten days from the occurrence of D’Amelio's vacancy to issue a writ of election to choose a successor in the 71st House district, according to Merrill.

That special election must be held on the 46th day after the issuance of the writ of election. Major party conventions must take place 36 days before the special election.

