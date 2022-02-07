Report: Authority seeking to buy Sikorsky airport for $10M

Deal would most likely require millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — The authority that operates Bradley International Airport and several smaller airports in Connecticut is seeking to pay up to $10 million to buy the airport named after aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky from the city of Bridgeport.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports the Connecticut Airport Authority last week approved a term sheet outlining the potential sale.

The airport has been named since 1972 after Sikorsky, the Russian-born aviation innovator who invented the first practical helicopter.

The airport serves business, charter, and private flights but has been eyed for a possible return to commercial passenger flights. That likely would require millions of dollars of infrastructure upgrades.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.