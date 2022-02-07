Report: Authority seeking to buy Sikorsky airport for $10M

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — The authority that operates Bradley International Airport and several smaller airports in Connecticut is seeking to pay up to $10 million to buy the airport named after aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky from the city of Bridgeport.
Hearst Connecticut Media reports the Connecticut Airport Authority last week approved a term sheet outlining the potential sale.
The airport has been named since 1972 after Sikorsky, the Russian-born aviation innovator who invented the first practical helicopter.
The airport serves business, charter, and private flights but has been eyed for a possible return to commercial passenger flights. That likely would require millions of dollars of infrastructure upgrades.
