Report finds racial inequity at Manchester Community College

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A report from Equal Employment Opportunity for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities reveals a decades-long history of racial inequity and abuse directed at Black female employees of Manchester Community College.

The Hartford Courant reports the investigation began when professor Lucy Hurston raised a complaint about the mistreatment of Black employees. She said Black employees received a daily torrent of racism from a white majority faculty.

The report describes an instance of a professor sending out an email to the entire faculty publicly criticizing the Black employee's qualifications following a promotion.

The report recommended the school conduct an independent investigation to address and fix the inequity in hiring and the workplace environment.

