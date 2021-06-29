Report finds racial inequity at Manchester Community College

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A report from Equal Employment Opportunity for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities reveals a decades-long history of racial inequity and abuse directed at Black female employees of Manchester Community College.
The Hartford Courant reports the investigation began when professor Lucy Hurston raised a complaint about the mistreatment of Black employees. She said Black employees received a daily torrent of racism from a white majority faculty.
The report describes an instance of a professor sending out an email to the entire faculty publicly criticizing the Black employee's qualifications following a promotion.
The report recommended the school conduct an independent investigation to address and fix the inequity in hiring and the workplace environment.
