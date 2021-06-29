x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Report finds racial inequity at Manchester Community College

The report recommended the school conduct an independent investigation to address and fix the inequity in hiring and the workplace environment.
community college

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A report from Equal Employment Opportunity for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities reveals a decades-long history of racial inequity and abuse directed at Black female employees of Manchester Community College. 

The Hartford Courant reports the investigation began when professor Lucy Hurston raised a complaint about the mistreatment of Black employees. She said Black employees received a daily torrent of racism from a white majority faculty. 

The report describes an instance of a professor sending out an email to the entire faculty publicly criticizing the Black employee's qualifications following a promotion. 

The report recommended the school conduct an independent investigation to address and fix the inequity in hiring and the workplace environment.

   

Related Articles

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM