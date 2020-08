The crash happened on Ring Drive Monday evening. Police have not said if there are any injuries.

GROTON, Conn. — Sources are reporting a small plane crashing into a home on Ring Drive Monday night.

Police have not said if there are any injuries. The crash is not far from Groton -New London Airport.

From videos on Facebook, the plane looks to have crashed into the roof of a home.

