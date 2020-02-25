x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Republicans to honor girls suing over transgender policy

The lawsuit argues the transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage
Credit: AP
High school track athletes Alanna Smith, left, Selina Soule, center and and Chelsea Mitchell prepare to speak at a news conference outside the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The three girls have filed a federal lawsuit to block a state policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Republicans plan to honor the three high school runners who are suing to block a policy that allows transgender athletes to compete in girls sports. Connecticut Republican Party chairman J.R. Romano says Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule will be given the party's Courage Award at a fundraiser in March. 

RELATED: The Real Story: Transgender athletes

RELATED: Runner suing to stop transgender competitors wins on track

RELATED: Transgender athletes seek to become defendants in lawsuit

 The girls filed a lawsuit earlier this month  against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which allows athletes to compete as the gender with which they identify and several local school boards. 

The lawsuit argues the transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage.   