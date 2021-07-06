Required job searches to restart soon for state's unemployed

The required work searches, which include employer contacts, job training and other activities, had been suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Most Connecticut residents claiming unemployment benefits must report their work search efforts to the state Department of Labor beginning Wednesday when they file their weekly claims in order to avoid being denied benefits.

The required work searches, which include employer contacts, job training and other activities, had been suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike in other states, the $300-weekly supplemental federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is still available to qualified Connecticut filers. That and other federal unemployment programs established during the pandemic are scheduled to expire on Sept. 4. State unemployment benefits programs will remain available.

Find more info here https://portal.ct.gov/DOLUI/work-search

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.