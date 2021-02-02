Residents asked to avoid North Main Street in East Windsor due to fire

Firefighters say they were battling the heavy fire and smoke on the second floor and cockloft.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — The Broad Brook Fire Department posted on its Facebook page Monday night, writing firefighters were battling a structure fire in the Warehouse Point section of town.

Firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke from the second floor and cockloft. Crews went back into the structure after a short defensive operation to put out the fire in the walls.

The scene was said to be very active and residents are asked to avoid the area of North Main Street.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene.