WATERBURY, Conn. — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon at a apartment building.

Waterbury crews responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the Austin Heights Apartments on Austin Road, where they located fire coming through the roof.

Two units were affected by the fire. While one was vacant, it's unknown how many people lived in second unit.

Both are uninhabitable, officials said. However, no injuries were reported.