Residents of East Hampton fight to preserve a 163-year-old home

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — Main Street in East Hampton is known for its historic charm, lined with houses over 100 years old and old banks and libraries turned into lively businesses.

Among the houses is the Charles A. Strong House which sits on the national registry of historic places.

"Belltown National Registry of the Historic District does business on East Hampton industrial past, it spans from 1850 to 1934 so the Charles A Strong house was built in 1858 so it falls right there in the beginning of the district. It’s one of the first Italian brick structures in our district and one of the few remaining,” explained Margret Mccutcheon-Faber a resident of East Hampton, and also sits on the Connecticut Historical Preservation Counsel.

The house is now the center of controversy and at risk of being demolished. It’s part of a bigger proposal to develop the areas along with a few residential properties, and the nearby gas station, into a much larger structure.

While it is still in the preliminary stages of planning and zoning, the latest proposal residents saw was on March 3rd. New plans are expected by the developers before April 7th which is the next zone meeting.

“A demo permit has not been pulled because they’re still in the preliminary stages of planning and zoning but the site plan that we have seen shows that it is slated to be demolished,” said Mccutcheon-Faber

A petition calling on the Attorney General's office to help has over 600 signatures. The Attorney Generals office releasing this statement to FOX61:

“It is our understanding that the State Historic Preservation Office has talked with the developer and they have agreed to meet in the near future. We are monitoring this closely and are prepared to assist with the preservation of the historic property if appropriate.”

Residents and owners of historic homes in the area concerned about the new development and what it means for the historic appeal of the town

“I think it’s important to look at all these historic buildings and recognize that they are nonrenewable resources once we take things were away we cannot get that back,” said Kate Avery

Owner of Airline Cycles in the downtown Village Center, Brain Holdt, said “For such a beautiful downtown Village Center it would certainly be sort of an odd entry into such a historic neighborhood, as it is right now it’s a small country convenience store and that’s fine. I don’t think anyone has any problems with that, it’s a nice asset for the neighborhood it’s served the need. To turn it into a mega gas station with four pumps, a deli, a drive-through …. it’s just too much for this area”

While the proposal for the structure is still in preliminary stages, zoning concerns are still at the forefront, that meeting as mention above is set for April 7th.

