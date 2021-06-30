Residents of Hamden apartment building that caught fire looking for new places to live

“Where do we go now cause it happened so fast. It all happens in a matter of hours and all of a sudden, now you’re homeless,”

HAMDEN, Conn. — Residents are packing up their apartments after a 4-alarm fire caused extensive damage to a complex on Mix Avenue.

The building has been deemed unsafe to occupy so tenants are now left looking for a new place to stay.

Recent Quinnipiac University grad Bonssa Tufa used to live at the Chestnut Hill North. He is one of 90 people impacted by the fire.

“Where do we go now cause it happened so fast. It all happens in a matter of hours and all of a sudden, now you’re homeless,” Tufa said.

He told FOX61 it was difficult for residents to find an open hotel room on the night of the fire so some stayed up all night or slept in their cars.

He said tenants heard firecracker noises after the fire started.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they found solar panels, HVAC equipment, and the roof deck was on fire. They were able to stop the fire from spreading into the units.

“It’s a miracle that nobody got hurt. I don’t know how nobody got hurt because of the situation,” Tufa said.

Property Manager Joanna Marchitto with Franklin Communities told FOX61 all the apartments have smoke damage and 20 percent have extensive water damage. She said even part of the lobby ceiling came down.

“Extremely devastated what they going through. We’re trying to work with them. All the security deposit checks will be ready as soon as they get their belongings. We released everybody from lease,” Joanna Marchitto said.

The Red Cross helped 36 families find places to stay for the time being and provide food and resources.

No word on what caused the fire.

