Residents of New Haven County eligible for disaster assistance for damage from Tropical Storm Ida

Lamont announced that Biden has approved request

HARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Ned Lamont's request to add New Haven County to the existing FEMA Individual Assistance presidential major disaster declaration due to the damage caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September.

Lamont's office said the portions of the declaration that were approved include the FEMA Individual Assistance Program for individuals and households in New Haven County, which is an addition to the existing declaration for Fairfield County and New London County, including the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation.

Still pending is Lamont’s request for the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program is still pending review. However, the FEMA joint Preliminary Damage Assessment nears wrapping up.

“This declaration from President Biden will provide much-needed financial assistance to homeowners in the areas in New Haven County that were heavily impacted by the floods caused by this unprecedented storm,” Governor Lamont said.

Homeowners in the three counties can apply to the FEMA Individual Assistance Program which will make them eligible for federal reimbursements related to the costs of uninsured damage to their housing and personal property. FEMA is working with the Lamont administration and municipalities in New Haven County to open one or more disaster recovery centers in that county. Those centers will be announced when they are opened.

Homeowners in New Haven County who have damage to their homes and personal property from the remnants of Hurricane Ida should apply to FEMA for assistance by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or at www.disasterassistance.gov or via the FEMA app.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.