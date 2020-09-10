Residents react to stolen car that crashed into their neighbor's home in Southington

Neighbors told FOX61 they felt lucky because the car drove across their lawn and hit a branch before colliding into the home.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A stolen car slammed into a home on Meriden Avenue Thursday shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Neighbors told FOX61 they felt lucky because the car drove across their lawn and hit a branch before colliding into the home.

"When I first walked out, I said oh my God. It was very scary," said Suzanne Naples of Southington.

Suzanne and Jeff Naples were inside their home when all of a sudden, they heard the noise.

"I heard the screeching," said Jeff Naples of Southington.

They both stepped outside to see what happened only to find a red car that slammed into their neighbor's home.

Southington Police said the car was stolen from Waterbury. Before it crashed into the home, it collided into a guardrail near Lewis Farms.

After the crash, police said the driver ran away but was later caught on Carter Lane. He and passenger suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

A car crashed into a home on Meriden Ave in Southington last night. The car sped through a neighbor’s front lawn before crashing into the blue home - hear from them coming up at 4 on @FOX61News. pic.twitter.com/lEnjUiJsaY — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) October 9, 2020

"We were so lucky. It could’ve been our house," added Suzanne Naples.

The couple thanked the tree on their front lawn for preventing the worst from happening to them.

"I was thinking of pulling down that front tree but I’m not going to anymore. I'm going to leave it there," added Jeff Naples.

The damaged home has since been boarded up and police said it is uninhabitable.

Someone inside the home had pain in their leg after the incident but did not need to go to the hospital.

As of now, community services is helping the family.