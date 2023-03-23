Resignations, investigation at public defenders office

Details are sparse at this time, but an investigation has begun amid multiple resignations.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Turmoil tonight in a key part of Connecticut’s judicial system – the Division of Public Defender Services.

Attorney General William Tong’s office says he has hired an outside firm to “investigate allegations made within the public defender's office". The AG’s office would not elaborate on those allegations, or when the investigation began.



The public defender’s division is overseen by a commission that sets policy and appoints personnel. The Governor’s office confirms that at least two of the current five commissioners have resigned. The Hartford Courant is reporting that four of the five have resigned. Reasons for the resignations are unclear, although one commissioner cited the workload of the volunteer position on top of her law practice.

The commission’s monthly meeting has been scheduled and then canceled twice in March.

The Governor’s office provided a statement that said "We are committed to working with the other appointing authorities to ensure that the public defenders' operations continue without interruption."

This is a developing story details as we find out about them.

