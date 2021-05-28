Restauranteur Andy Yee dies at age 59

Yee's business group is responsible for saving several struggling businesses in the area.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The local business community is in shock this morning after the passing of a beloved restaurateur.

Andy Yee has died at the age of 59.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that our brother, Andy Yee passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021," the family said in a statement. "Anyone who knew Andy, knew that his laugh was contagious, his personality bigger than life, and he was always bursting with pride for his family and friends. Our family appreciates your support and privacy during this time."

Yee's business group is responsible for saving several struggling businesses in the area.

FOX61 spoke to Yee back in March at the opening of Wurst Haus.

He discussed his excitement for consumer confidence to return, as the world continued to repair from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yee served as managing partner for the restaurant that has brought a little bit of Germany to West Hartford.

FOX61 News sends its condolences to the family of Andy Yee.

