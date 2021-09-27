After the floods, restauranteurs rally for Farmington farm

With so many crops lost for the season ahead, some top chefs from the area have joined local breweries to help rally for the Phillips's family farm.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The remnants of Hurricane Ida largely spared the State of Connecticut but, some farmers across the area, are still reeling from the flooding rains.

Rodger Phillips, who owns the historic Sub Edge Farm in Farmington with his wife Isabelle, says he lost acres of his carrots, radishes, kale and summer squash as the result of the relentless rainfall that deluged his family farm in early September.

Turkeys and their honey supply were also lost. Phillips estimates that he lost around $100,000 in crop sales, perhaps more.

"We found two of our main fields that were for our Fall crops were completely under water," Phillips said.

The couple has owned the 300-acre Sub Edge Farm for eight years.

With so many crops lost for the season ahead, some top chefs from the area have joined local breweries to help rally for the Phillips's family farm.

Tony Camilleri, owner of the popular Toro Restaurant Group, is a driving force behind the 'Chefs for Sub Edge Farm' event that will happen at the Farmington Polo Club during the afternoon of October 3.

"We all have know Rodger for years," Camilleri said. "We buy a ton of products from him and we love to support him."

Camilleri is joining top chefs like Tyler Anderson, of Millwrights in Simsbury and Scott Miller of the Doro Restaurant Group (Avert, Doro Marketplace, Zohara).

Miller said they are here to support the Phillips family and also support all of the Connecticut farms through the hardships they have had to endure.

"We have been buying food here for a very long time and this [farm] is very special place and it can't go away," Anderson added.

Also joining the efforts for the upcoming event: breweries like Alvarium, Firefly Hollow, and West Hartford based New Park Brewing.

John Doyle, owner of New Park Brewing, said relating to the challenges, it was just a no-brainer to help.

Phillips said there have been times when he has been tempted to leave the farming business altogether, but the support makes them want to keep going, keep farming and not stop.

"It's inspiring to me... I'm just really grateful for all the work they are doing," he added.

To find out more about The Chefs for Sub Edge Farm event click here.

