Restored Mayflower replica returns to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 year ago this year finished the final leg of its journey home following extensive renovations.

The Mayflower II set off from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne Monday morning.

It arrived at the docks at Pilgrim Memorial State Park in Plymouth in the afternoon.

The 64-year-old historic reproduction has spent the last three years in Mystic, Connecticut, getting $11.2 million in renovations.