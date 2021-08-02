Revised telework agreement reached between CT state employees and Lamont administration

"This revised agreement settles some concerns regarding the transition back to the workplace..." said a spokesperson for the Governor.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Ned Lamont's administration and the leaders of the State Employees Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) announced an agreement between them over telework for state employees.

Like many residents in Connecticut, many people began to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Lamont directed all executive branch state employees who were able to work from home to do it.

"This revised agreement settles some concerns regarding the transition back to the workplace and the role that telework will have in the work of state employees moving forward," said a spokesperson for the administration. "The governor maintains discretion to return to higher levels of telework consistent with his emergency powers as set forth in legislation approved by the Connecticut General Assembly."

Below are some of the details:

For 60 days following the execution of the revised agreement (the reset period) employees who were teleworking prior to Governor Ned Lamont’s May 13 email have the choice of returning to their pre-July 1 schedule (i.e. the one that was in effect during the approximate period of March 2020 through July 1, 2021), or they can continue with whatever is in place today.

The 60-day period is August 3, 2021 to October 2, 2021.

This choice to return to the pre-July 1 schedule does not apply to hazardous duty employees, or “those whose consistent presence at the work site or in the field is now required because of the reopening of in-person operations which were suspended during the pre-July 1, 2021, period.”

As Connecticut experiences surging numbers in hospitalizations and cases, no word yet has been made from Gov. Lamont's administration about whether or not employees will move back to working from home.

