Reward offered for info on New Haven arson fires

2 fires happened on Christmas Day

Officials are offering a reward for information in the investigation into two arson fires that happened on Christmas Day last year.

Police said in a press release, "The first incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the area of Garden Street between Edgewood Avenue and Elm Street. The second incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. at the Walter Camp Home at 1303 Chapel Street."

They are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for each incident, $5,000 total for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects involved in the incidents.