Reward offered for info on New Haven arson fires

Officials are offering a reward for information in the investigation into two arson fires that happened on Christmas Day last year.
Police said in a press release, "The first incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. at an apartment complex in the area of Garden Street between Edgewood Avenue and Elm Street. The second incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. at the Walter Camp Home at 1303 Chapel Street."
They are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for each incident, $5,000 total for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects involved in the incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Connecticut Arson Hotline at 1-800-84ARSON (1-800-842-7766) or the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services/Fire Investigation Unit at 203-946-6304.