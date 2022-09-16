x
$25K reward offered for information leading to arrest in 2019 Woodbridge homicide

The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell.
Credit: Handout

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is offering a reward for information on a 2019 homicide in Woodbridge that could lead to an arrest in the case.

The state is offering $25,000 for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the November 2019 shooting death of Abdur Terrell of New Haven.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police: Body found in Woodbridge; apparent homicide related to New Haven missing person

His family reported him missing, and his phone and personal belongings were found a day later on the shoulder of Woodfield Road in Woodbridge on Nov. 9, 2019.

Terrell's body was later found in a wooded area of Woodbridge near the New Haven town line.

RELATED: Lawsuit filed alleging lack of affordable housing in Woodbridge

Just hours before his death, Terrell was seen in both Hamden and New Haven, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department’s Investigative Services Unit at (203) 387-2511. 

