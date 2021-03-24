$5,000 offered as reward for information on abandoned cat, kittens

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter received a phone call from one of their volunteers that someone had found a cat and her four kittens in a sealed Tupperware bin.

CONNECTICUT, USA — PETA has announced a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved in a cat-dumping case.

Over the weekend, the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter received a phone call from one of their volunteers that someone had found a cat and her four kittens in a sealed Tupperware bin on the side of the road.

The animal shelter said where the cats were found is unknown due to it being later at night and several people being involved.

The cats were found not conscious and had to be resuscitated, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post. They were rushed to the emergency vet in Middletown.

At one point the mother was blind due to lack of oxygen but as of Monday she can see and is doing well, according to the Facebook post.

Sadly, one of the kittens did not make it. The other three are said to be doing well and gaining weight.

“If someone hadn’t found these cats in time, all five members of this family would have suffocated to death inside that plastic container,” says PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA is calling on anyone who recognizes these cats to come forward immediately so that whoever left them for dead on the roadside can be held accountable.”

The animal shelter has named the cats Stevie Nicks, Van Halen, Aerosmith, and Metallica.

As of Monday, there is no police investigation.

The Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter asked anyone who could not keep their pet, they will provide resources to get the animal to safety. One can call 203-315-4125 or email lburban@branford-ct.gov.

