Richard Lapointe dies 5 years after murder conviction overturned

The Connecticut man was freed after serving nearly 26 years in prison for the killing of 88-year-old Bernice Martin, his wife's grandmother, in Manchester.
Charges against Richard Lapointe dismissed

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man whose conviction in a brutal 1987 killing was overturned five years ago has died.

Richard Lapointe was 74.

One of his lawyers, W. James Cousins, says Lapointe had dementia and died Tuesday at an East Hartford nursing home after battling the coronavirus, but it wasn't clear if COVID-19 contributed to his death.

Lapointe was freed five years ago after serving nearly 26 years in prison for the killing of 88-year-old Bernice Martin, his wife's grandmother, in Manchester.

Police said he confessed, but his lawyers said he had a mental disability that made him vulnerable to giving false confessions.

