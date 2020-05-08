Richard Lapointe dies 5 years after murder conviction overturned

The Connecticut man was freed after serving nearly 26 years in prison for the killing of 88-year-old Bernice Martin, his wife's grandmother, in Manchester.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut man whose conviction in a brutal 1987 killing was overturned five years ago has died.

Richard Lapointe was 74.

One of his lawyers, W. James Cousins, says Lapointe had dementia and died Tuesday at an East Hartford nursing home after battling the coronavirus, but it wasn't clear if COVID-19 contributed to his death.

