Richard Washington III named news director of FOX61/CW20

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and CW20 announced today that Richard Washington III has been named news director of the FOX and CW network-affiliated stations in the Hartford and New Haven market, effective June 14.

Washington will be responsible for overseeing FOX61 News content across all platforms as well as developing and executing the news department’s Expect More brand and strategy.

Washington comes to FOX61/CW20 from TEGNA-owned WCNC, where he has served as assistant news director at the NBC affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina since December 2019.

During his tenure at WCNC, Washington served as interim news director and led the news department through the 2020-21 coronavirus pandemic, Super Tuesday, Election Night coverage, WCNC’s Inequality in America series and Black History Month. Washington also led WCNC’s Emmy-award-winning tornado coverage in February 2020.

Before being named assistant news director at WCNC, Washington served as executive news producer at WCAU-TV Philadelphia and WBAL-TV Baltimore. Prior to his management positions, he was a news producer at WTTG Washington, DC, WAGA-TV Atlanta and WWBT Richmond, Virginia.

“Richard’s experience and strong journalistic background make him an exceptional choice to lead FOX61 News, “said Jon Hitchcock, president and general manager of FOX61/CW20. “His leadership skills, integrity and focus will ensure the continued growth of the FOX61 News brand.”

“The pandemic has presented once in a lifetime challenges to journalists everywhere for more than a year,” said Washington. “FOX61 News has met those challenges in an extraordinary manner, and I look forward to working with the talented staff in continuing to serve the people of Connecticut.”

Washington is a Syracuse University graduate with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. He is also a fellow with the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism, a graduate of TEGNA’s News Leadership Program and a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

About FOX61 and CW20

FOX61 is one of the nation's most highly rated FOX Network affiliates, providing Connecticut viewers with outstanding entertainment, news, sports and local event programming. FOX 61 News is the market leader in news, producing more news and winning more awards than any station in Connecticut. FOX 61 now airs more than 61 hours of local news and public affairs programming each week, more than any other market station. CW20, one of the top-performing CW network affiliates in the U.S, delivers the best in off-network and first-run syndicated programming, movies and sports. The station is home to the Connecticut Lottery drawings and broadcasts major community events and sports including New York Yankees and Mets Baseball, Connecticut Sun Basketball, UConn Men’s Ice Hockey and UConn Baseball.

FOX61 and CW20 are owned by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), an innovative media company that owns and operates 64 television stations in 51 markets. For more information, please visit www.fox61.com or www.tegna.com.

