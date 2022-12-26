Riders hit the slopes for opening day at Ski Sundown

Staff say cold temperatures over the weekend were all they needed to finish preparations.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn — Monday was opening day at Ski Sundown in New Hartford.

“It's the best feeling in the world,” said owner Bob Switzgable. “It feels like we're in to winter and it's just terrific.”

As the lifts fired up, those out on the mountain said opening day was the best present they could've asked for.

“It's snow season,” Daniel Swider said. “I want to experience all the snow because it wasn't snowing yesterday.”

While the holiday weekend didn’t bring snow, the weather did pack a cold punch.

Staff at Ski Sundown say the chilly temps were all that was needed to finish preps for opening day.

“We've been making snow around the clock now for quite some time with these cold temperatures and we're in tremendous shape,” Switzgable continued.

He said they’re running about 120 snow guns 24/7 to make sure there’s enough powder for the shredders.

“It's pretty good conditions for what the weather's been lately,” said Morgan Bosco. “It's been like really dry, like there's been no snow. So I'm really glad that they opened today after Christmas.”

The staff said now the mountain is ready for whatever this winter brings.

“We've made so much snow that we can withstand some really warm weather now,” added Switzgable. “We've probably got a base of two to three feet on all our trails already.”

For the riders, they’re just happy the trails are finally open.

“I love coming down the trails and then being able to go inside and have some nice warm food, like the chicken sandwiches. That's my favorite,” said Swider.

“This is awesome because we live so close and everybody knows everybody,” Bosco said. “Everybody's so friendly here and I just love it.”

Monday, only 10 trails were open, but officials said the hill will be at 100% by the end of the week.

