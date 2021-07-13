Ridgefield elderly woman found seriously injured in driveway, say police

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — Police are looking for answers after an elderly woman was found injured in her driveway on Monday.
According to the Ridgefield Police Department Facebook page, the woman suffered serious injuries on High Ridge Road between Catoonah Street and Griffth Lane between 11:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m.
Police are working to find the cause of the injuries and anyone with information or was on High Ridge Road between the hours mentioned is asked to call Capt. Bryan Terzian at 203-431-2799.
