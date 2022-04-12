Ringo Starr and His All-starr Band announce additional 2022 tour dates

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. on Livenation.com

CONNECTICUT, USA — On Monday, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band announced the second leg of tour dates for 2022 and the first stop is in Bridgeport.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. on Livenation.com.

The tour will start again on Sept. 23 in Bridgeport and end in Mexico City on Oct. 20.

The second leg of tour dates was originally planned for 2020. The first leg of shows will continue this spring from May 27 until June 26. Starting in Canada and ending in Clearwater Florida.

“It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them!” Ringo said. “How great to start at Casino Rama, where we’ve begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love, and see you soon,” said Starr.

Starr has released two EPs in the past two years, Zoom In and Change The World. He also released two books called "RINGO ROCKS: 30 YEARS OF THE ALL STARRS 1989-2019" and "LIFTED: FAB IMAGES AND MEMORIES OF MY LIFE WITH THE BEATLES FROM ACROSS THE UNIVERSE."

More shows will be announced, check Ringo's website for updates.

