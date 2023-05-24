Rise in domestic violence cases 4 years after Jennifer Dulos' disappearance

In 2021, Connecticut lawmakers passed Jennifer’s Law in her honor, which expanded the definition of coercive control.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Wednesday marks four years since the disappearance of New Canaan mother of five, Jennifer Farber Dulos. Her case garnered national attention in 2019 and later made Connecticut one of the first states in the nation to expand the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control.

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate four years later. Police believe Jennifer was murdered at the hands of her estranged husband, Fotis, who took his own life in 2020 while facing charges.

A growing memorial in Jennifer’s honor is maintained at West Hartford’s Reservoir #6.

“I always look at this when I pull in to see and it’s always maintained and it gets me thinking what happened, you know. Will we ever really know?” said Runner John Wawrzynowski of Newington.

“The Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting those responsible for the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos and seeking justice for her family members and friends. As the cases against Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney progress in court, we continue to work closely with police on any and all leads related to the case,” said State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek.

Jennifer filed for a restraining order prior to her in 2019, stating she feared for her life.

In 2021, Connecticut lawmakers passed Jennifer’s Law in her honor, which expanded the definition of coercive control.

Last year, Connecticut courts saw more than 8,255 cases involving restraining orders. Nearly 850 more than the prior year when the law took effect. The Judicial Branch does not track data specific to Jennifer’s Law. But Senator Mae Flexer, D, Killingly, says she’s hoping that changes based on a proposal under consideration this year in the legislature.

“It might even be up for debate in a few short minutes,” she said in her office Wednesday afternoon before returning to the Senate floor.

Senators are expected to vote on a proposal that would require the Judicial Branch to track who is applying for a restringing order specifically because they experienced emotional, financial, or other abuses that would fall under coercive control.

“We need to be doing whatever we can to remember all of those victims and changing our laws and making sure the supports are in place so more people can escape that violence before it costs them their lives,” Flexer said.

Interval House, the state’s largest domestic violence agency says its caseload has climbed by 33 percent since the onset of the pandemic. President Mary-Jane Foster is grateful the Dulos case continues to shine a light on the issue of domestic violence.

“While it is tragic, it has been tragic for dozens of other women as well. Last year in the Hartford region we had –just interval house had 45 hundred court cases. I have 10 advocates in the courts. Think about the caseload that we are now serving. It wasn’t like this four years ago, so we have real work to do to end this violence against women,” Foster said.

Jennifer’s five children are in her mother’s care in New York.

Connecticut State Police continue to investigate.

