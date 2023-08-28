RiseUp’s latest mural adds some pop in Winsted

Non-profit group unveils project at Child Care Center

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTED, Conn. — The new mural project is tough to miss on Prospect Street. What was once a staid entrance to the Winsted Area Child Care Center now pops with vibrant colors and playful patterns.

It is the latest collaboration from the RiseUp for Arts group that continues to extend its reach with creatively painted projects across the state.

The new mural by Windsor-based artist Julie Bergeron, appropriately, has a school motif with crayons and color swirls.

“RiseUp is all over the state, so we have done projects in over 30 municipalities from Stamford all the way up to Putnam, Connecticut," said Matt Conway, the executive director of RiseUp. “It’s really meant to bring some life color and joy to all the kids that come here every single day.”

Bergeron, the artist, said the project took around a year to fund through different grants and additional help from the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council.

“I think it’s just about the lightheartedness of life and enjoying color and nature and just kind of taking the moments as they come,” Bergeron said of her finished mural.

She added that the actual painting took her and two associates almost a month and a half to complete.

“It’s that tangible impact, the tangible smiles on people’s faces that we see as they walk by,” Conway said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.