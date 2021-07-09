Rising river in Middletown leads to oil, creosote in water

Officials believe the river, swollen by the storm, dislodged the hazardous material

A rising river in Middletown due to Tropical Storm Elsa, lead to oil and creosote in water nearby.

Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim said that residents in the area of River Road called in reports of an oil or gas smell and the appearance of oil on the surface of the Connecticut River.

Florsheim said Middletown Fire and South Fire responded along with DEEP, and believe the incident because heavy rainfall released oil and creosote that was accumulating underneath the railroad tracks over years of use.

Florsheim said, "There are still many questions we need answers to, including the amount of hazardous material that entered the river. We will be working with DEEP, DOT, and the railroad operator to get those answers and I’ll share them as they become available. There is no active oil leak and no danger to the public at this time (although the smell is still there, so you may want to avoid the area for the time being)."

Also in Middletown, Florsheim said, "Mile Lane update: If you missed it earlier, the road/bridge on Mile Lane between Ridgewood Road and Talia's Trail sustained permanent damage during the storm, and that section of the road has been closed. Eversource has been out to repair their equipment and we are waiting on Comcast to do the same. After that, Public Works will put down fill so the road is passable tonight."

