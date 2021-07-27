Rising seventh grader wins $1,000 Hartford vaccine incentive prize

Mayor Luke Bronin presented Tajean Spencer with the check on Tuesday.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Hartford public schools student won this week's vaccine prize raffle run by clinics in Hartford to encourage residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Luke Bronin presented rising seventh-grader Tajean Spencer with a $1,000 check Tuesday morning outside the Global Communications Academy in Hartford.

Every person who gets vaccinated at a participating clinic is entered into a weekly raffle for prizes. They could win a $1,000 check, or five lucky participants could win a four-pack of season passes to Six Flags.

"Now, as we said a lot of times, you don't need an extra reason to get the vaccine. The virus is still here. The variants are real. They are transmissible, they are dangerous, so you shouldn't need any extra incentive any reason to get a vaccine beyond protecting yourself and your loved ones," Mayor Bronin said.

Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres Rodriguez said that Spencer inspired his own father, who was hesitant about the vaccine, to get vaccinated.

"I think it is important for us to engage the entire community and speak to those of us that have gotten the vaccine to continue to encourage, especially our youth, knowing that every one of us plays a role in keeping one another, our students, our staff and our entire community safe," she said.

"Why I chose to get a COVID vaccine was because I was afraid, and I didn’t wanna be afraid anymore," Spencer said. He said he also got the vaccine so he could visit his mom because he couldn't travel without one.

When asked what he would do with the money, Spencer said he hadn't decided yet.

Health Director Liany Arroyo said Hartford Public School students can be fully vaccinated by the end of the first week if they start getting vaccinated this week.

Clinics will be held Wednesday, July 28 and Friday, July 30 at The Learning Corridor at 15 Vernon Street from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then at 1:30 p.m. at the Department of Health and Human Services, 131 Coventry St., on Thursday, July 29.

The clinics will be going on for at least the next two weeks.

