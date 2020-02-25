Riverfront Recapture cancels annual July fireworks, citing safety reasons

With a growing crowd and shrinking viewing spaces, the organization said people had started to pack together in parks

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sad news for those who planned on attending this year's Riverfront Recapture fireworks display in July.

The non-profit announced Tuesday that for safety reasons, the fireworks would be canceled this year.

“This constantly evolving event has grown in attendance and exceeds the capacity of our parks. We are disappointed as this is one of our most popular events but the safety of our park visitors, and our parks, is paramount,” stated Michael Zaleski, Riverfront Recapture’s President & CEO.

State and federal safety regulations require a significant safety zone for fireworks shows, which means the fireworks would have to be fired from a floating barge in the middle of the river, just south of downtown Hartford.

The organization cites construction development over the last 20 years as an issue. They said that parking lots have turned into new buildings and that the tree canopy at the river blocks viewing. The organization said people were congregating in more condensed spaces in the parks, and struggle to see the view.

“We have had to admit to ourselves that we can no longer welcome tens of thousands of people to Mortensen Riverfront Plaza for a fireworks show on the river and ensure both good viewing and safe egress at the conclusion of the show,” said Zaleski. “There are times when tough choices have to be made, especially in light of the well-publicized recent cuts to our budget. It’s disappointing to lose a great fireworks show but we still have a robust year of events to come.”