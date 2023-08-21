Road closed after water main break in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. — A water main break in the town of Vernon has led to road closure Monday evening and town officials are asking people to avoid the area.
The water main break occurred in the area of Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive.
The town of Vernon shared a post on X of the damage on the road as a result of the water main break. They say they do not yet know when repairs will be complete or when Tunnel Road will be reopened.
Connecticut Water is responding to the scene, it is not yet known when the repairs will be complete, according to the town of Vernon.
-
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.