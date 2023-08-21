Road closed after water main break in Vernon

The water main break occurred in the area of Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive.

VERNON, Conn. — A water main break in the town of Vernon has led to road closure Monday evening and town officials are asking people to avoid the area.

The water main break occurred in the area of Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive.

The town of Vernon shared a post on X of the damage on the road as a result of the water main break. They say they do not yet know when repairs will be complete or when Tunnel Road will be reopened.

There is a water main break at Tunnel Road and Willow Stream Drive. Tunnel Road is not passable. Please avoid the area.



Connecticut Water has responded to assess and make repairs. It is not yet known when repairs will be complete. pic.twitter.com/wf5IJlq0wd — Town of Vernon, Connecticut (@TownVernon) August 22, 2023

Connecticut Water is responding to the scene, it is not yet known when the repairs will be complete, according to the town of Vernon.

-

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.