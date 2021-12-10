These are the roads in Hartford that will be closed Friday for Biden visit

The president will visit a daycare center in Hartford before heading to Storrs.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A series of roads in Hartford will be closed for President Joe Biden’s visit to Connecticut on Friday.

Hartford Police, in conjunction with the U.S. Secret Service and Connecticut State Police, will be closing several streets around the State Capitol.

Starting on Friday at 9:30 a.m. these are the roads that will be closed:

Broad Street at Russ Street – No northbound traffic

Broad Street at Asylum Avenue – No southbound traffic

Broad Street at I-84 East on-ramp – No southbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Oak Street – No westbound traffic

Capitol Avenue at Lawrence Street – No eastbound traffic

These roads will see intermittent closures starting around 11:00 a.m.:

Maxim Road

Reserve Road

Airport Road

Brainard Road

Police are asking that motorists avoid the areas. All local roadways in the City of Hartford are expected to be reopened by 2:00 pm.

Biden also plans to visit UConn in Storrs on Friday afternoon for the dedication of a human rights center named after former U.S. Senators Thomas and Christopher Dodd.

The Dodd Center for Human Rights serves as an umbrella home for the school’s human rights programs. It had been known as The Thomas J. Dodd Research Center since its opening in 1995 and was named for the late senator who also was a lead prosecutor for the Nuremberg trials after World War II.

UConn’s Board of Trustees voted in August to change the name to the Dodd Center for Human Rights to recognize the work of both senators and their families.

