Road closures to expect in New Haven on Tuesday night

Mayor Elicker said the closures are part of the Downtown Crossing Phase 3 construction, which will last until November of this year.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Officials have announced road closured that residents in the Elm City should keep in mind.

Mayor Justin Elicker said the following areas will be closed Tuesday night:

South Frontage Road between College and Church Streets

According to Elicker, the closures are part of the Downtown Crossing Phase 3 construction, which will last until November of this year.

"The project will re-connect Temple Street to Congress Avenue and reclaim previously undeveloped land that will contribute to significant economic development in our bio sciences industry," he added.

Drivers will be guided to a detour route by on-street signage.

