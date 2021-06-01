Road closures to expect in New Haven on Tuesday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Officials have announced road closured that residents in the Elm City should keep in mind.
Mayor Justin Elicker said the following areas will be closed Tuesday night:
- South Frontage Road between College and Church Streets
According to Elicker, the closures are part of the Downtown Crossing Phase 3 construction, which will last until November of this year.
"The project will re-connect Temple Street to Congress Avenue and reclaim previously undeveloped land that will contribute to significant economic development in our bio sciences industry," he added.
Drivers will be guided to a detour route by on-street signage.
For more information, click here.
