Robbery creates scare among West Farms shoppers

Some thought they heard gunshots, but it was someone smashing a jewelry case.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Some frightening moments for shoppers at West Farms mall on Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., multiple callers reported shots fired at the mall, and police from several surrounding towns responded to the mall. Inside the mall, people reported hearing shots and security urged people to leave. But it turns out no shots were fired.

Mall officials and police say that two men robbed Mome Jewelers. The sound people heard was not gunfire, but rather the sound of the thieves smashing a display case.

Farmington Police are investigating a theft from Mome Jewelers at the mall that occurred around 7:00 tonight. Two suspects broke a display case and ran out of the mall into a waiting vehicle. If anyone has any information, please call 860-675-2400. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) November 8, 2020