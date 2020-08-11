Robbery creates scare among West Farms shoppers

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Some frightening moments for shoppers at West Farms mall on Saturday night.
Around 7 p.m., multiple callers reported shots fired at the mall, and police from several surrounding towns responded to the mall. Inside the mall, people reported hearing shots and security urged people to leave. But it turns out no shots were fired.
Mall officials and police say that two men robbed Mome Jewelers. The sound people heard was not gunfire, but rather the sound of the thieves smashing a display case.
Police say the two suspects fled into a waiting vehicle; anyone who has any information about the theft is asked to call Farmington Police at 860-675-2400.