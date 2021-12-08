Rockville High School student charged for making threats of violence: police

The latest juvenile arrest comes after an incident that occurred at Rockville High in Vernon on Wednesday. The male student made threats of violence, police said.

VERNON, Conn. — In the wake of the fatal Michigan school shooting, authorities in Connecticut have responded to multiple threats made against local schools over the last week.

The latest juvenile arrest comes after an incident that occurred at Rockville High School in Vernon on Wednesday. The male student made threats of violence, police said.

Facing charges of first-degree threatening and second-degree breach of peace, he will appear before a judge later this month.

The Vernon Police Department said they are working with Vernon Public Schools to investigate this complaint.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

