4 Rocky Hill businesses burglarized overnight: Police

Several restaurants and establishments were burglarized at the Shunpike Village plaza in Rocky Hill overnight Friday, according to police.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Four restaurants and stores in a shopping plaza were burglarized overnight Friday, according to Rocky Hill police.

Officers were called to the Shunpike Village Shopping Center at 825 Cromwell Avenue around 4:40 a.m.

The initial call came in from employees of Elizabeth's Restaurant. When police arrived, officers determined that burglaries also happened at other plaza establishments, including Jamaican Kitchen, Michel Angelo’s Pizzeria and Sweets By Jenna.

Police searched the area for any possible suspects, but none were found.

Sweets By Jenna posted to social media Friday, thanking customers and followers for their support. The post said there "was some damage to the back door and money stolen from our register."

The bakery added that they will be open normal hours Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Seguin at the Rocky Hill Police Department at (860) 258-7640, reference case number 23-5670.

