Rocky Hill fire crews douse car engulfed in flames

The fire came a week after the department learned more about car fires and safely extinguishing them.
Credit: Rocky Hill Fire Department

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — No injuries were reported after a car caught fire in a Rocky Hill parking lot Sunday morning. 

The Rocky Hill Fire Department was called to a business on the Silas Deane Highway on the report of the car fire. 

The first to arrive was Fire Chief Michael Carrahy, who reported that flames completely engulfed the front of a car. 

The fire was quickly extinguished as other fire crews and police arrived at the scene. They checked the car to ensure there was no chance of any other flare-ups and to secure the area. 

Fire officials said there were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

The department noted that in the previous week, Fire Company 2 had spent the entire evening drilling on responding to vehicle fires and the procedures necessary to douse the blaze. 

All units on the scene were cleared just under an hour after the first call. 

