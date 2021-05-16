Rocky Hill firefighter hospitalized in stable condition

Firefighter was responding to a house fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — One firefighter was hospitalized overnight after responding to a fire Saturday.

Officials said crews were responding to a fire in a home at 18 Fieldstone Drive at 4:32pm.

Officials said, "Upon arrival, it was determined to be a fully active structure fire. The department called in Task Force 51 to assist with the incident. It was brought under control by 6:00 PM. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation and none of the residents were injured."

Officials said the firefighter was in the hospital for evaluation and is in stable condition.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM