Rocky Hill neighbor and Bethany farm animal sanctuary save cow family from slaughter

Since its founding in 2000, Locket’s Meadow has saved hundreds of horses, dozens of sheep, goats, hens, roosters and more.

BETHANY, Conn. — It's a happy ending for a mother cow and her family that were set for slaughter, as they have now found a new home at Locket's Meadow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Bethany.

Last month, FOX61 introduced viewers to mother cow Abigail and her calf Mikey. They lived at Hayes Farm in Rocky Hill, but when feed crops flooded, the owner had to make the tough decision of selling dozens of cows and calves or sending them to slaughter.

Nearby neighbor Carol Salwen heard the news and reached out to the farm, hoping to save even just one cow.

The farm offered her Abigal and Mikey for purchase, but she had to find a home for the family.

"I think I had gone through two dozen rejections from farms from people who were just full and couldn't help me out," said Salwen.

After FOX61 ran Carol's story asking for help, a tip led her to Locket's Meadow Farm and Animal Sanctuary in Bethany, which happily accepted the mother and son.

Rocky Hill cow family saved from slaughter at Bethany farm animal sanctuary 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

"All of the rescues and all of the sanctuaries are full, and I saw it and I just had a feeling, and every day I answer all those people saying I'm so sorry because we feel terrible that we can't take everybody but 15 acres and that's it, but I saw it and I just knew, I just knew they were supposed to come here," said Locket's Meadow Farm owner Kathleen Schurman.

It also turns out Abigal was pregnant, so Carol and Locket's Meadow ended up saving three cows.

"I know that it's just a drop in the bucket because it's obviously two or three cows out of how many, but at least it's my drop in the bucket so I feel really happy. I'm so grateful to Kathleen and her team," said Salwen.

Locket’s Meadow Farm Animal Sanctuary is a 15-acre non-profit animal rescue and sanctuary that is home to more than 100 animals rescued from slaughter, abuse, and neglect situations.

Since its founding in 2000, Locket’s Meadow has saved hundreds of horses, dozens of sheep, goats, hens, roosters (many from the cock fights), dogs, cats, veal calves, and more.

"We do a lot of this. We've been at this for 23 years and I walk out into the yard and up the hill on the farm, and I just see one story after another like this," said Schurman. "There's over 100 animals here. They all had a bad ending coming."

Locket’s Meadow runs on donations to keep going. You can learn more about supporting the farm animal sanctuary here: https://locketsmeadow.org/more-ways-to-help/donate/.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.