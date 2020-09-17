Rocky Hill PD investigating shots fired incident after homeowner confronts burglary suspect

A suspect was attempting to steal the car in their driveway before running away to get into a black SUV with a NY plates.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired early Thursday morning.

According to a release, Rocky Hill PD responded just after 12:30 a.m. to an emergency call reporting that shots were fired from a vehicle in the area of 683 New Britain Avenue.

The caller told police the homeowner went outside to confront a suspect who was attempting to steal the car in their driveway.

The suspect then ran away and got into a black SUV with a New York plates that was parked in a neighboring driveway, police said.

According to the homeowner, one gunshot was heard coming from the SUV as it sped off.

No reported injuries, but the incident remains under investigation.

Rocky Hill PD encourage residents to not confront any suspicious people on their own, but to call the 911.