x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Rocky Hill police investigate 'suspicious death'

Police said they were called to a home to perform a welfare check and found a person dead inside.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police are currently investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Rocky Hill. 

Police said they were called to a home on Pondside Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday to perform a welfare check. 

When they checked inside the home, they found a man dead inside. 

Rocky Hill police said the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division is helping with the investigation. 

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is a developing story. 

Related Articles

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 