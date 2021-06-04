Rocky Hill police investigate 'suspicious death'

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police are currently investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Rocky Hill.
Police said they were called to a home on Pondside Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday to perform a welfare check.
When they checked inside the home, they found a man dead inside.
Rocky Hill police said the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division is helping with the investigation.
Police have not identified the victim at this time.
This is a developing story.
