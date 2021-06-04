Rocky Hill police investigate 'suspicious death'

Police said they were called to a home to perform a welfare check and found a person dead inside.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Police are currently investigating what they call a "suspicious death" in Rocky Hill.

Police said they were called to a home on Pondside Lane around 7:30 p.m. Monday to perform a welfare check.

When they checked inside the home, they found a man dead inside.

Rocky Hill police said the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division is helping with the investigation.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.

This is a developing story.

HAPPENING NOW: Rocky Hill Police along with CT State Police Major Crimes are investigating a suspicious death at the yellow home on Pondside Lane. They were called to conduct a welfare check on someone at the home yesterday shortly before 7:30 p.m. A man was found dead inside. pic.twitter.com/FUTSL5kmKj — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) April 6, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.