Rocky Hill Police searching for driver of black Mustang seen breaking into vehicles; Manchester PD make 2 arrests in car burglaries

18-year-old charged in Manchester case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — As police in Rocky Hill search for a car break in suspect, officers in Manchester have made an arrest in a case there.

Police in Manchester arrested Isaiah Brown, 18, and a juvenile after officers were alerted by a resident that the pair was entering vehicles in the area of Channing Drive early Monday.

Brown was charged with Conspiracy to commit burglary in the third degree and attempted burglary in the third degree. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

Police in Rocky Hill are searching for a black Mustang with Florida plates, the driver of which is believed to have been breaking into vehicles in the West End of town.