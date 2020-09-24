Incident involving a van offering a ride to Rocky Hill students a misunderstanding, police

Police said the driver believed the students were supposed to be on their van, which was part of a company that took students to a school outside Rocky HIll.

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut — Rocky Hill police said a reportedly suspicious van that had tried to offer children a ride Wednesday came from a legitimate transport company and was all a misunderstanding.

On Wednesday, it was reported that a dark-colored van that had a "Carrying School Children" sign on it had tried to offer two middle school children a ride, which they declined. Later in the day, a similar van was seen at West Hill Elementary School.

Officials had said the van wasn't with the school's contracted transportation service.

According to police, an investigation conducted by the School Resource Officer uncovered that the van was a legitimate transport van from a company used to transport children to a school outside of Rocky Hill.

