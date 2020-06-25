Rocky Hill reopening Elm Ridge Pool Thursday

Staying cool this summer is going to look a lot different!

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — After a streak of hot days in Connecticut, you’ll once again be able to hop in the pool here Rocky Hill.

The town is opening the Elm Ridge Pool today, but in order to come you’re going to need an appointment.

Residents can make appointments online or by calling the town's Parks and Recreation department.

Families can only make one time-slot up to three days a week.

Rocky Hill has enforced this rule to make social distancing at the pool possible.

The town is asking anyone who visits to follow the guidelines put in place by the state.

Rocky Hill could be one of the few communities that open their pools.

Hartford announced yesterday that they will not be opening city pools this summer.

The same goes for West Hartford and Bloomfield.

If you know a town or city opening their pools this summer, let us know!