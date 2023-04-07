Rocky Hill residents clean clean up after flood damage

It all started from a construction site just beyond the tree line and flooded eleven different homes.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Some Rocky Hill condo complex residents have spent their holiday cleaning up after a flash flood sent water rushing into their homes.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said several units had damage and at least four units were displaced.

Those Rocky Hill homeowners told FOX61 their parking lot turned into a river Monday night.

It all started from a construction site just beyond the tree line and flooded eleven different homes. Typically on a summer holiday, the Cedar Hollow Condo complex would be full of people grilling or at the community pool, but resident Logan Fortune said not this year.

“My son called and said, Dad, get over here. The whole basement is full of water," Fortune said.

Homeowners said the water rushed in from the neighboring construction site, creating more than just a few puddles.

Some people say they were lucky because their homes saw no damage at all, although others are left with a visual reminder of what happened.

“We found at least eleven units with substantial water in basements ranging from several inches to eight feet," RHFD Dep. Chief Brian Stevens said.

Now today will be spent pumping out basements, cleaning up the property, and throwing away belongings, but flood victim John Flaherty said that is just the beginning.

“They are supposed to send people to sop up water and treat mold and mildew the waters getting into the sheetrock right now it’s our Fourth of July," Flaherty said.

Flaherty said this drill has become a familiar routine.

"The first time it happened it ruined the carpets and it would happen again it happened five times," Flaherty said.

Many people telling us five times is enough and they are praying that’s where the number stays.

Those homeowners say it’s unfortunate their homes flooded and they have to spend their Fourth of July cleaning up the damage but they say thankfully, and what’s most important, is that nobody was hurt.

