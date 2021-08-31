Rocky Hill residents share concerns over carjackings and break-ins

The meeting was prompted by a brazen carjacking over the weekend that happened in broad daylight off of a busy road.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Rocky Hill residents voiced their concerns about an uptick in car break-ins and thefts Tuesday evening, meeting with local leaders at Elm Park.

The meeting was prompted by a brazen carjacking over the weekend that happened in broad daylight off of a busy road.

Police say a woman was pulled out of her car while in the parking lot outside of Mozzicato Bakery on Cromwell Avenue.

"It's just an awful experience to be in your own town have someone pull you out of your vehicle, demand your property and steal your car," Mayor Lisa Marotta said.

Police believe the incident is tied to several other similar carjackings in the area, including one in West Hartford, where a woman was also pulled out of her car in the middle of the afternoon in a shopping plaza.

"It's just kind of scary you know, broad daylight," Bob Scotti of Rocky Hill said. "You have to have four eyes all around and just wait and see what happens."

People in town say they are tired of feeling scared. Many of them shared their own experiences with car break-ins or thefts, some people, victims more than once.

"It was a crime that you would suspect would happen in the middle of the night, not in the middle of the afternoon," resident Gabe Cabrera said.

Residents in Rocky Hill are meeting with local leaders tonight to address public safety after an uptick in car break-ins and a carjacking over the weekend @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/IRZqVAGXxa — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) August 31, 2021

He told FOX61 his car was stolen, and just months later people tried to break into his car again.

"We all have kids, we all have grandkids. For me it's a big concern because my grandkids are over my house very often," he added.

According to Marotta, there has been an uptick in pistol permit applications in town. She believes it is something that could be tied to the fear over the crime.

"I think people are so frustrated, and so alarmed that they're going to be armed and maybe take matters into their own hands and that's something we never ever want to see," she said.

She said the following is happening to address the crime:

town working with the police department

neighborhood watches have been created

tip line launched for people to report suspicious activity

patrols have been increased

They are also trying to educate people to never leave their cars unlocked, and always be alert.

"Be aware of your surroundings. You have to change your mindset now and you have to kind of be on the defensive in terms of looking around," Chief Michael Custer said.

